India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Drop One Place in ODI Rankings After Series Loss

Loading...
Meanwhile, South Africa, who beat Pakistan 3-2 in a closely-fought series, have replaced New Zealand and taken the No. 3 spot, behind England and India respectively. Black Caps are now on 111 points, the same as South Africa but behind on decimal points.
India managed to gain one point off the series and are now four points behind England (126 points).
Both India and New Zealand would have remained on their pre-series tally of 121 and 113 points respectively if the latter would have managed to pull off a victory in the final ODI on Sunday (February 3).
The home team lost all the first three ODIs before finally stepping up in the fourth encounter to thump India by eight wickets. They once again had India on the mat in the fifth ODI but couldn't deliver that knock out blow.
Fifth and sixth spots are taken by Pakistan (102) and Australia (100) respectively.
First Published: February 3, 2019, 6:24 PM IST