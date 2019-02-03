Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Drop One Place in ODI Rankings After Series Loss

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
New Zealand celebrate a wicket. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

The embattled New Zealand team has slipped to the fourth spot in the ICC ODI rankings following their 1-4 defeat at the hands of India in the five-match series.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who beat Pakistan 3-2 in a closely-fought series, have replaced New Zealand and taken the No. 3 spot, behind England and India respectively. Black Caps are now on 111 points, the same as South Africa but behind on decimal points.

India managed to gain one point off the series and are now four points behind England (126 points).

Both India and New Zealand would have remained on their pre-series tally of 121 and 113 points respectively if the latter would have managed to pull off a victory in the final ODI on Sunday (February 3).

The home team lost all the first three ODIs before finally stepping up in the fourth encounter to thump India by eight wickets. They once again had India on the mat in the fifth ODI but couldn't deliver that knock out blow.

Fifth and sixth spots are taken by Pakistan (102) and Australia (100) respectively.
Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
