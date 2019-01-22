India vs New Zealand: New Zealand’s Middle-order Poses Genuine Threat to India

Loading...
New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson’s words before the series ring a bell. Most teams have talked about winning the middle overs battle with India in ODIs but words haven’t translated into action, and Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have ruled the roost in the middle overs. New Zealand, though, is a slight exception.
Before the Black Caps toured India in 2017, they sent a New Zealand A side to the country to acclimatize and conducted spin camps in New Zealand for their batsmen. They even left their ODI squad open for a few additions from the A team that was in India. The move didn’t quite pay off with a series win but they competed more than most sides have managed in India.
Quintessential to that was a switch to the middle-order for Tom Latham, who was second in the run charts, and a promising series from Ross Taylor who had just come back into the side. As they prepare to face off, run machine Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham are likely to occupy places from 3-5 in the middle-order. Since the 2017 Champions Trophy New Zealand have the best batting average in these positions combined, edging out India whose numbers are heavily bloated by Virat Kohli’s Bradman-esque run.
The Kiwi middle-order has racked up 2748 runs despite playing just 22 matches – half that of India – and average 51.84 including 7 tons, the second best for any team after India. The efficiency of the middle-order has been their consistency and ability to strike at a decent rate in the middle overs.
In this time frame, New Zealand batsmen have racked up runs for fun and Ross Taylor – who comes off the back of 10 fifty-plus scores in his last 12 ODI innings – has been a pivotal figure.
His 1228 runs, second only to Virat Kohli, have come at an average of 87.71 while Williamson with 41.82, and Nicholls with 42.28 have also been impressive. Latham’s success stems from his ability to handle the spinners, sweep them with precision and keep the scoreboard ticking. Combined with Taylor, he forms a potent middle-order force, averaging 74.2 as a pair since the last World Cup, fourth best among all partnerships.
Taylor’s partnerships with Latham, Guptill and Williamson in fact make the cut to the best 15 partnerships by average since the last World Cup. He has the lowest dot ball percentage among batsmen since 2018, consuming just 43.2% of dots while in the middle.
“Ross Taylor is averaging in the 90s in the last 12 months, he is the New Zealand big gun in the middle-order. Apart from that the all-rounders (Jimmy) Neesham, (Colin) De Grandhomme, (Doug) Bracewell and (Mitchell) Santner will all be crucial,” Hesson says.
With the power-packed middle-order New Zealand have, the battle in the middle overs against spin is indeed bound to be interesting and a major talking point in the series.
First Published: January 22, 2019, 2:12 PM IST