India vs New Zealand | Not Looking at ODIs as Preparation For T20 WC: Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that his team is not looking to strengthen its T20 World Cup preparations in the ODI series against New Zealand as the upcoming IPL is the "right platform" for it.
February 4, 2020
