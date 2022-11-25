India vs New Zealand: ODI Debuts for Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Amidst Huge Roar Among Teammates | WATCH

India handed debut to two young promising pacers as they took on New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series in Auckland. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik both were handed their ODI caps by skipper Shikhar Dhawan even as the rest of the squad members celebrated and clapped around them. India are in New Zealand where they are kicking off their build up to 2023 ODI World Cup which is exactly 11 months away. Watch

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the first one-day international against India at Eden Park. Williamson returns to the New Zealand team after missing the third Twenty20 international on Tuesday because of a pre-arranged medical appointment. India won the series 1-0.

New Zealand has named four seam bowlers with Tim Southee being joined by Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson. All-rounder Mitchell Santner provides the spin option. India named two players on debut in a young lineup. Right-arm fast bowler Umran Malik and left-armer Arshdeep Singh both will play their first ODIs.

After having just completed the Twenty20 World Cup, both teams are beginning to look forward to the ODI World Cup in India which is only a year away. “A year out and every match marks another opportunity to develop as a side,” Williamson said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here