starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs New Zealand: ODI Records at Old Trafford, Manchester

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
India vs New Zealand: ODI Records at Old Trafford, Manchester

Old Trafford, in Manchester, is one of the oldest and most historic venues in cricket.

It hosted its first Test – between England and Australia – in 1884 and made its ODI debut, again featuring the same countries in 1972 – this was the second ODI in history.

Overall, Manchester has hosted 51 ODIs with England’s 397 for 6 against Afghanistan, recorded in the 2019 World Cup, the highest team total at the venue.

Overall, there have only been five 300-plus scores at Manchester.

The lowest score at the venue is Canada’s 45 against England in the 1979 World Cup.

Graham Gooch aggregated 405 runs at Old Trafford – the maximum at the venue though it was Viv Richards who had the most outstanding record here – he scored 284 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 142 and strike rate of 97.93.

His unbeaten 189 against England in 1984 – amongst the best ODI innings in the format’s history – is the highest score at the venue. Just for perspective, only two other West Indian batsmen reached double-figures in the innings. Richard’s scored 69.48% of the West Indian total of 272 for 9 – it is the highest percentage of team runs scored by a batsman in a completed inning.

There have been 16 hundreds at Old Trafford.

Saeed Anwar and Wajahatullah Wasti put together 194 for the opening wicket against New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup semi-final clash here at Old Trafford – it is the highest partnership at the venue.

Bob Willis has taken the highest number of wickets at Manchester – 15 in 9 matches at 17.13 apiece.

There have been five 5-wicket hauls at Old Trafford with Glenn McGrath’s 5-14 in 8.4 overs against the West Indies in the 1999 World Cup the best bowling figures at the venue.

icc world cup 2019India vs new ZealandmanchesterOld Trafford ODI records

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

NZ v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more