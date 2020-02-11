India vs New Zealand | ODI Series Defeat is Not Something Very Serious to Ponder About: Chahal
India have been so consistent in the last five years that the ODI debacle against New Zealand is not worrying, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said on Tuesday, playing down the rare series-whitewash the Black Caps inflicted on them.
