India vs New Zealand | ODIs Not as Relevant as T20Is or Tests This Year: Virat Kohli
India lost the second ODI against New Zealand by 22 runs at Eden Park in Auckland, and with it, the three-match series as well. India captain Virat Kohli, though, was impressed with India's fightback towards the end of the game.
