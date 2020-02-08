Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | ODIs Not as Relevant as T20Is or Tests This Year: Virat Kohli

India lost the second ODI against New Zealand by 22 runs at Eden Park in Auckland, and with it, the three-match series as well. India captain Virat Kohli, though, was impressed with India's fightback towards the end of the game.

Cricketnext Staff |February 8, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Kohli rued New Zealand's recovery from 197 for 8 to 273 for 8, but lauded his lower order batsmen for fighting back from tough situations. Navdeep Saini in particular was impressie, scoring 45 off 49 and taking the game deep from 153 for 7, along with Ravindra Jadeja (55).

"Two good games, it's great for the fans," Kohli said at the post-match presentation. "I'm impressed with how we finished. We let things slip away from 200 for 8 to 270+ in the first half but came back strongly with the second half of our batting. We were in trouble with the bat, but Saini and Jadeja played really well, and so did Shreyas (Iyer, who made 52).

"It's upto the individuals to fight till the end. We didn't send them any messages, because those aren't what your instincts are telling you to do. We didn't know how good Saini could be with the bat, so if the lower order could be that good, then it inspires the middle order and the top order to step it up too."

Kohli was not too bothered about the result, as there's no big ODI tournament in the vicinity. The next World Cup is only scheduled for 2023.

"ODIs aren't too relevant this calendar year compared to Tests and T20s, but to find people who can play that way under pressure is a big revelation for us and a big plus," he said.

Kohli also hinted at changes for the final game.

"We could consider changes in the final game, we have nothing to lose now. We'll play the expressive cricket that we're known for and not worry too much about the result."

