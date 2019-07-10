India vs New Zealand | Our Shot Selection Could Have Been Better: Kohli

The famed Indian batting was more than expected to chase down what New Zealand asked of them on the second day of the first semi-final at the 2019 ICC World Cup in Manchester, but the top order collapsed and the captain Virat Kohli partially blamed the shot selection.
Matt Henry and Trent Boult reduced India to 24/4 and by the end of the 23rd over half the side was back in the hut, with Rishabh Pant being the latest to fall prey to the trap set up Mitchell Santner.
“At times, I think our shot selection could have been better. But really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament,” a disappointed Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
“The first half, we were very, very good. We got what we needed at that point.
“We thought we had restricted New Zealand to a chaseable score but the way they come out with the ball was what made the difference.”
New Zealand scored 28 runs off the final 23 balls they played on Wednesday morning before their bowlers came out and tightened the screws on the Indian batting in conditions that were helpful.
Henry picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult took two each and Martin Guptill produced the moment of the day with a brilliant piece of fielding to run out MS Dhoni.
“New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure. I think it was the skill level on display (from NZ bowlers) was there for all to see," Kohli remarked.
“New Zealand were braver than us and deserve to win.”
It wasn’t all bad however for India, as Ravindra Jadeja smashed four huge sixes along with four boundaries to score a half-century that almost dragged his side over the line and into the final at Lord’s. But the 116-run partnership broke at a crucial stage in the game and sent India’s chances spiralling.
The skipper admitted, that his knock was definitely one of the brighter spots in the tie for them, and that his recent performances had been impactful too.
“Jadeja had a really good couple of games and it's his performances that are a huge positive.”
“Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers.”
