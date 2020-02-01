Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Play-off Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 01 February, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Under-19

143 (38.2)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19*

24/2 (5.2)

West Indies Under-19 need 121 runs in 269 balls at 2.69 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Knockout, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

151/7 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers*

142/9 (19.4)

Adelaide Strikers need 12 runs in 3 balls at 24 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Pant, Kuldeep Could Get a Game as India Eye 5-0 Sweep

This could have very well been a decider. But New Zealand's remarkable inability to close out matches, that led to two consecutive Super Overs, means the fifth T20I on Sunday (February 2) in Tauranga will be another dead-rubber.

Cricketnext Staff |February 1, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
India's Rishabh Pant in action. (Pic: AP)

This could have very well been a decider. But New Zealand's remarkable inability to close out matches, that led to two consecutive Super Overs, means the fifth T20I on Sunday (February 2) in Tauranga will be another dead-rubber.

India go into the final game of the five-match series with a chance of sweeping New Zealand. They came from behind twice in two consecutive matches, and will now be confident that they can win from any position. Indeed, that's what they managed in the last two matches.

While Mohammed Shami stole the show in the third T20I with a brilliant last over - defending the nine runs that the Kiwis needed with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease - it was Shardul Thakur who stole the show in Friday's encounter, defending just seven runs and picking two wickets.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be doubting themselves. They've choked even without pressure and find thesmselves playing for pride. They have to arrest the slide before losing becomes a habit. Their stand-in captain Tim Southee is under pressure too, after failing to defend scores in two consecutive Super Overs.

The game is yet another chance for India to finetune their combination with an eye on the T20 World Cup. They made three changes in the previous match, resting Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami to bring in Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

There could be more changes in store this game too, especially given Rishabh Pant is yet to play in the series. Pant was picked ahead of Samson in the squad, and it will be harsh if he ends the series without a game. It will also be a chance for him to regain his spot in the middle order.

Apart from Pant, Kuldeep Yadav is the only player in the squad to not play a game yet this series. He too could come in, perhaps for Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand have been good in patches but need to finish matches. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have been in decent hitting form but haven't carried on. The way Munro was dismissed - run out in a lazy manner - in the previous match cost New Zealand big. Ross Taylor has failed to finish in two consecutive games. It's these tree who have to step up, especially if Williamson fails to recover from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the previous game.

The bowling lacks experience, but the experienced Southee is not in form either. They did a good job in the previous match to restrict India to 165, although they should have done much better given India were 88 for 6.

Irrespective of the combination the teams go with, given the way India have fought from tough situations in the last two matches, they'll be favourites for sweeping the series.

India Squad: KL Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

india vs new zealand 2020Kane Williamsonkl rahulRishabh Pantrohit sharmavirat kohliyuzvendra chahal

Related stories

India vs New Zealand | Samson, Dube and Washington Miss Chances, Pandey Grabs His
Karthik Lakshmanan | January 31, 2020, 6:17 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | Samson, Dube and Washington Miss Chances, Pandey Grabs His

India vs New Zealand | Shoulder Injury Rules Kane Williamson Out of Fourth T20I
Cricketnext Staff | January 31, 2020, 11:54 AM IST

India vs New Zealand | Shoulder Injury Rules Kane Williamson Out of Fourth T20I

India vs New Zealand | India Fined For Slow Over-rate in Fourth T20I
Cricketnext Staff | February 1, 2020, 4:10 PM IST

India vs New Zealand | India Fined For Slow Over-rate in Fourth T20I

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more