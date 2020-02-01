India vs New Zealand | Pant, Kuldeep Could Get a Game as India Eye 5-0 Sweep
This could have very well been a decider. But New Zealand's remarkable inability to close out matches, that led to two consecutive Super Overs, means the fifth T20I on Sunday (February 2) in Tauranga will be another dead-rubber.
India vs New Zealand | Pant, Kuldeep Could Get a Game as India Eye 5-0 Sweep
This could have very well been a decider. But New Zealand's remarkable inability to close out matches, that led to two consecutive Super Overs, means the fifth T20I on Sunday (February 2) in Tauranga will be another dead-rubber.
Related stories
Karthik Lakshmanan | January 31, 2020, 6:17 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Samson, Dube and Washington Miss Chances, Pandey Grabs His
Cricketnext Staff | January 31, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Shoulder Injury Rules Kane Williamson Out of Fourth T20I
Cricketnext Staff | February 1, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | India Fined For Slow Over-rate in Fourth T20I
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020
IND v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings