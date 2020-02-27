India vs New Zealand | Play With Intent & Clear Mindset: Rahane to Indian Batsmen
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes his team needs to bat with more intent and a clear mindset when they face New Zealand pacers in the second and final Test beginning on Saturday at the Hagley Oval.
