India vs New Zealand Playing XI Prediction: Vijay for Dhawan, Southee Inclusion Likely Changes

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
It will the clash of the unbeaten teams in the ICC World Cup 2019 as New Zealand go up against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (June 13).

The 2015 World Cup runner-up sit at the top of the table, having picked up victories in their opening three encounters of the tournament. Their most experienced batsmen Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have been amongst the runs while Trent Boult and Matt Henry have done the job with the ball. With Tim Southee now fit, New Zealand could be tempted to reunite their lethal pair, especially considering how their warm-up fixture unfolded against the same opposition. The Kiwis could also be tempted to pick Henry Nicholls, considering that Colin Munro seams to struggle against the Indian attack.

India have also had a strong start to the tournament, having produced convincing victories against South Africa and Australia. But their play of the match from the previous game, Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the next two match due to a thumb injury. This would be mean that KL Rahul will move up to his natural opening position, which leaves a vacant No. 4 slot. Vijay Shankar was seen early in the nets during India’s practice session on the eve of the game, which suggests that the all-rounder could get the nod ahead of his Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik.

Rishabh Pant has also flown to England as cover for Dhawan but considering that the team management is playing the long game regarding his fitness, the wicketkeeper has not been registered as a replacement and cannot be picked for the XI.

If the weather allows play, swing will be on offer and the pitch is also likely to be a friend of the seam bowlers.

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham , James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

icc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs New Zealand Playing XIIndia vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XInew zealandshikhar dhawanVijay Shankarvirat kohli
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
4
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more