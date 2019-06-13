India vs New Zealand Playing XI Prediction: Vijay for Dhawan, Southee Inclusion Likely Changes

It will the clash of the unbeaten teams in the ICC World Cup 2019 as New Zealand go up against India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (June 13).
The 2015 World Cup runner-up sit at the top of the table, having picked up victories in their opening three encounters of the tournament. Their most experienced batsmen Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have been amongst the runs while Trent Boult and Matt Henry have done the job with the ball. With Tim Southee now fit, New Zealand could be tempted to reunite their lethal pair, especially considering how their warm-up fixture unfolded against the same opposition. The Kiwis could also be tempted to pick Henry Nicholls, considering that Colin Munro seams to struggle against the Indian attack.
India have also had a strong start to the tournament, having produced convincing victories against South Africa and Australia. But their play of the match from the previous game, Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the next two match due to a thumb injury. This would be mean that KL Rahul will move up to his natural opening position, which leaves a vacant No. 4 slot. Vijay Shankar was seen early in the nets during India’s practice session on the eve of the game, which suggests that the all-rounder could get the nod ahead of his Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik.
Rishabh Pant has also flown to England as cover for Dhawan but considering that the team management is playing the long game regarding his fitness, the wicketkeeper has not been registered as a replacement and cannot be picked for the XI.
If the weather allows play, swing will be on offer and the pitch is also likely to be a friend of the seam bowlers.
India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham , James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand Playing XI Prediction: Vijay for Dhawan, Southee Inclusion Likely Changes
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AUS v SLThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AFG v SACardiff All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings