India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Shami, Chahal Set to Return; Ferguson Fit For Semifinal

The group stages are done and dusted and we now enter the absolute business end of the World Cup 2019. Just three days of cricket over the course of the week will decide who will be crowned champions of the world. The first semifinal will see a rampant India take on a scrappy New Zealand at Manchester.
India have been clinical throughout the tournament and barring one slight blip against England, remained largely untroubled and topped the league standings. New Zealand started off their campaign in style but three defeats in their last three games meant they had to scrape into the final four on the basis of a superior net run rate.
India had made a couple of changes to their playing for their final group game against Sri Lanka. They rested Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami going with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja instead. Chahal and Shami are set to return for the semis but likely in the place of Kuldeep and Bhuvneshwar. Jadeja courtesy his economical effort with the ball might get another look in. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not giving wickets with the new ball and his economy has also been on the higher side.
It is unlikely though that India will make any changes to their batting order.
New Zealand's highest wicket-taker for the tournament so far, Lockie Ferguson has recovered from a groin injury and is set to return to the playing eleven for the semifinals. It remains to be seen whether he comes in for Matt Henry or Tim Southee.
There will also be a toss-up between openers Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls. Nicholls hasn't made of the chances presented to him and the Blackcaps might get the more established Munro in place of him.
Probable XI:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry/Tim Southee, Trent Boult
