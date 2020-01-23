Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

515/9 (176.2)

Zimbabwe lead by 8 runs
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 16, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 23 January, 2020

2ND INN

England Under-19

252/7 (50.0)

England Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19*

160/4 (32.0)

Australia Under-19 need 93 runs in 108 balls at 5.16 rpo

India vs New Zealand Predicted XI, 1st T20I: Pant Likely to Feature in Playing XI

With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the New Zealand series, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be the ones opening the batting, followed by Virat Kohli. The middle order looks complete with Shreyas Iyer at four. That would also help Rishabh Pant make a comeback to the team and will most likely play at five.

Cricketnext Staff |January 23, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
The bowling unit will consist of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini, while the two spinners could be Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvebdra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami

