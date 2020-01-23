India vs New Zealand Predicted XI, 1st T20I: Pant Likely to Feature in Playing XI
With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the New Zealand series, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be the ones opening the batting, followed by Virat Kohli. The middle order looks complete with Shreyas Iyer at four. That would also help Rishabh Pant make a comeback to the team and will most likely play at five.
