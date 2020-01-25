India vs New Zealand Predicted XI, 2nd T20I: Teams Likely to be Unchanged

India and New Zealand will play each other in the second of five T20Is on Sunday, with India leading the series 1-0 after their win on Friday.
The match will be held at Eden Park in Auckland, the same venue as the first game.
India won the match by six wickets, chasing 204 with one over to spare. India are unlikely to make any change to their XI, as Virat Kohli said it's hard to be critical of the bowlers for conceding 203 on a flat pitch in a small ground.
Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami leaked runs but India are unlikely to swap one of them for Navdeep Saini.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's half-centuries mean Rishabh Pant will have to wait longer to break back into the XI.
New Zealand too are not likely to change their combination.
Predicted XI
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett
