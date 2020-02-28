Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand Predicted XI, 2nd Test: India Look to Go With Umesh in Ishant's Absence

After a 10-wicket loss in the first Test in Wellington, now the action moves Christchurch for the second Test. But apart from the form of the batsmen, India have problems galore to deal with before that.

February 28, 2020
India vs New Zealand Predicted XI, 2nd Test: India Look to Go With Umesh in Ishant's Absence

After a 10-wicket loss in the first Test in Wellington, now the action moves Christchurch for the second Test. But apart from the form of the batsmen, India have problems galore to deal with before that.

On the eve of the Test, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the encounter, while Prithvi Shaw's participation is still under doubt. That puts a lot of question marks on the possible team combination.

The most likely change for Ishant could be Umesh Yadav. Also given R Ashwin's poor form with bat and ball both, Ravindra Jadeja might get a place in the playing XI.

India Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw

india vs new zealand 2020ishant sharmaPredicted XIUmesh Yadav

