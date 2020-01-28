Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand Predicted XI, 3rd T20I: India Look to go With Same XI

It's been a great series for the Indians so far, having won two T20Is. Come Wednesday, India have a chance to pocket the series as well, and for that the management wouldn't like to tinker with the team composition.

Cricketnext Staff |January 28, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Predicted XI, 3rd T20I: India Look to go With Same XI

It's been a great series for the Indians so far, having won two T20Is. Come Wednesday, India have a chance to pocket the series as well, and for that the management wouldn't like to tinker with the team composition.

KL Rahul keeping the wickets has given an excellent boost to the team, with which Virat Kohli can go in with an extra bowler.

For now, all the players seem to be shining and doing their bit which is reaping good rewards for India. The biggest plus could be Ravindra Jadeja picking up wickets in the middle overs. Also Manish Pandey seems to be contributing with the bat, that gives a boost to the team.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

india vs new zealand 2020Predicted XI

