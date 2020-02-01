India vs New Zealand Predicted XI: Pant In With a Chance of Selection

India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday, and Rishabh Pant is among the players who is in contention to have his name included in the starting XI.
The last two T20Is have gone all the way to the super over, and the way the series has gone, it would not be surprising to have another close encounter in the final match of the series.
Here is what the predicted XI for the fifth and final T20I at the Bay Oval is.
Predicted XI: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Vurat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.
