Predicted XI: Spin Department Could See Change for India
As India look to overcome New Zealand in the second ODI at Eden Park to level the series and be in with a chance of success in the ODIs as well, there may be a few tactical changes that skipper Virat Kohli will look to make to adapt to the conditions as well as they can.
Predicted XI: Spin Department Could See Change for India
As India look to overcome New Zealand in the second ODI at Eden Park to level the series and be in with a chance of success in the ODIs as well, there may be a few tactical changes that skipper Virat Kohli will look to make to adapt to the conditions as well as they can.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
USA v NEPAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020
OMA v NEPAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings