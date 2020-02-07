Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ENG IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 07 February, 2020

England

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Innings Break

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to field)
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 5th Place Play off, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 07 February, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Under-19

319/8 (50.0)

Australia Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19*

4/0 (1.3)

West Indies Under-19 need 318 runs in 293 balls at 6.51 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Match 3: NEP VS USA

upcoming
NEP NEP
USA USA

Auckland

08 Feb, 202009:15 IST

Match 4: NEP VS OMA

upcoming
NEP NEP
OMA OMA

Auckland

09 Feb, 202009:15 IST

Predicted XI: Spin Department Could See Change for India

As India look to overcome New Zealand in the second ODI at Eden Park to level the series and be in with a chance of success in the ODIs as well, there may be a few tactical changes that skipper Virat Kohli will look to make to adapt to the conditions as well as they can.

Cricketnext Staff |February 7, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
The change might come in the spin department, where Kuldeep Yadav looked a little off colour in the first ODI. Yuzvendra Chahal will then be in with a chance of taking Yadav's place, and seeing how he fares against the in-form Kiwi batsmen.

Here is what our predicted XI looks like ahead of the all-important encounter:

Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

USA v NEP
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020

OMA v NEP
Auckland All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
