India vs New Zealand | Rahul vs Bennett, Bumrah vs Nicholls and Other Key Battles in Auckland
After New Zealand cruised to a comfortable four wicket victory over India in Hamilton in the first of three ODIs, India will hope to bounce back at Eden Park, Auckland in the second ODI to keep the series alive and be in with a chance of winning the series after a 5-0 sweep in the T20Is. Here, we take a look at the key battles that will determine which way the match at Eden Park could swing.
India vs New Zealand | Rahul vs Bennett, Bumrah vs Nicholls and Other Key Battles in Auckland
After New Zealand cruised to a comfortable four wicket victory over India in Hamilton in the first of three ODIs, India will hope to bounce back at Eden Park, Auckland in the second ODI to keep the series alive and be in with a chance of winning the series after a 5-0 sweep in the T20Is. Here, we take a look at the key battles that will determine which way the match at Eden Park could swing.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
USA v NEPAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings