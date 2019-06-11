starts in
India vs New Zealand | Indian Team Cancels Training in Nottingham Due to Rain, Forecast Gloomy for Match Day

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 11, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Nottingham: The World Cup has already seen two washouts within 15 matches, and it has caught up with the Indian team as well in Nottingham. A scheduled practice session for 2pm on Tuesday (June 11) was cancelled due to persistent rain, forcing the players indoors to train.

India's clash against New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday (June 13) faces the threat of a washout too. A 'yellow warning' for rain has been in force across Nottingham since Monday and continues until midday on Thursday.

The met expected 'heavy prolonged rain' that could lead to 'localized flooding'. The persistent showers began on Monday morning and is expected to continue till Thursday.

And there could be more rain in store over the week as the weather forecast across multiple venues is gloomy.

The Indian team arrived in Nottingham on Monday evening from London, having won their second consecutive match, against Australia. The team management informed that a practice session has now been scheduled for 2 pm on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far, with India winning two and New Zealand three.

icc world cup 2019Indianew zealandNottinghamweatherweather report
