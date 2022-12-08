India vs New Zealand: Raipur to Become India's Latest International Cricket Venue, Set to Host 2nd ODI in January

Raipur is set to become the newest international cricket venue in India after being allotted the second match of India vs New Zealand ODI series slated to be played next year in January. The BCCI on Thursday confirmed the fixtures for New Zealand’s limited-overs tour of India during which the two teams will lock horns across six white-ball matches including three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The tour starts with the first ODI on January 18 to be played in Hyderabad with Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium then hosting its first ever international match on January 21. The third match will be played in Indore.

The focus will then shift to the T20I series starting January 27 in Ranchi with Lucknow and Ahmedabad also among the venues.

Though this will be Raipur’s first ever international match, the venue has played host to several IPL and the now defunct Champions League T20 matches in the past and has also served as the second home ground to franchise Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday 18th January 1st ODI Hyderabad 2 Saturday 21st January 2nd ODI Raipur 3 Tuesday 24th January 3rd ODI Indore 4 Friday 27th January 1st T20I Ranchi 5 Sunday 29th January 2nd T20I Lucknow 6 Wednesday 1st February 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

The New Zealand matches will be sandwiched between Sri Lanka and Australia tour in what will be a jampacked start to India’s international home season in January.

The season gets underway with Sri Lanka arriving for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting January 3 before the New Zealand matches. After playing 12 limited-overs matches in the space of a month, the Indian team will have a break of eight days before the action shifts to a four-match Test series against Australia set to start from February 9 in Nagpur.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will host the second, third and fourth Tests respectively before the second and final leg of the tour during which the two rivals be playing in a three-match ODI series between March 17 and March 22.

