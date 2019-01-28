India vs New Zealand: Rayudu Suspended from Bowling in International Cricket

Rayudu, one of the hopefuls for the Indian team for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 in England, failed to report for a test for his bowling action within 14 days after being reported.
Rayudu has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations.
The off-spinner, who is currently with the Indian team in the New Zealand for a five-match ODI series, will remain suspended till getting cleared post taking his Test.
The 33-year-old was pulled up for January 13 for a suspect action during the first one-day international of their series against Australia in Sydney. India eventually won the three-match series 2-1.
In Sydney, Rayudu had bowled only two overs conceding 13 runs, and was dismissed for a duck as Australia won the game by 34 runs. The middle-order batsman scored 24 in the second ODI, before being dropped for the decider in Melbourne.
However, according to Article 11.5 of the ICC Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events organised by the BCCI.
First Published: January 28, 2019, 1:57 PM IST