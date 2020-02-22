Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India

165 (68.1)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

216/5 (71.1)

New Zealand lead by 51 runs
Live

WI IN SL, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 22 February, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies

289/7 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

290/9 (49.1)

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

228/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 3, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, 22 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lanka Women

127/7 (20.0)

Sri Lanka Women
v/s
New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women*

7/0 (1.3)

New Zealand Women need 125 runs in 112 balls at 6.69 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 1: MDV VS QAT

upcoming
MDV MDV
QAT QAT

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 2: IRI VS UAE

upcoming
IRI IRI
UAE UAE

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | Rishabh Pant Run Out was Crucial: Tim Southee

A direct hit by Ajaz Patel from cover left Pant short of his ground and trudging back to the pavilion for 19. India were eventually bowled out for 165.

Reuters |February 22, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Rishabh Pant Run Out was Crucial: Tim Southee

The run-out of aggressive wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant early on the second day of the Test between New Zealand and India was probably crucial in the hosts' ensuring they took a small lead into day three, pace bowler Tim Southee said on Saturday.

Pant was called through for a single by Ajinkya Rahane in the fourth over on day two, and while the wicketkeeper told his vice captain several times there was no run, he sacrificed himself and took off for the single.

A direct hit by Ajaz Patel from cover left Pant short of his ground and trudging back to the pavilion for 19. India were eventually bowled out for 165.

"I think the run-out of Pant was a big play this morning," said Southee, who was bowling when the run-out was executed and then ran through the tail with three wickets.

"With him being such a dangerous player, especially leading into the second new ball, he could score really quickly along with Jinks (Rahane).

"We knew that once we could open up an end (and face) the bowlers, Jinks would look to play a bit more aggressively and that brings you into a play a bit more.

"I think the way we bowled this morning was pretty good."

New Zealand finished the day on 216-5, holding a 51-run lead, but it could have been better had they not lost Kane Williamson (89), Ross Taylor (44) and Henry Nicholls for 17 in the final hour.

Williamson and Taylor combined for 93 runs and had taken the hosts past India's first innings before Ishant Sharma broke the partnership when he dismissed Taylor.

Ishant, who only arrived in the country just before the Test as he battled with his recovery from a torn ligament in his ankle and said he was suffering badly from jet lag, finished the day with figures of 3-31 from 15 overs.

"He's been a word class bowler for a long time," Southee said of the tall right hander's performance.

"When you're slightly underdone in terms of preparation and having an injury coming into the series you can call on previous experience.

"He has played 90-odd Test matches and he knows what he needs to do to get himself right for a Test match and when the preparation isn't ideal he is able to find ways to perform like he has."

india vs new zealand 2020ishant sharmaRishabh PantTim Southee

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

QAT v MDV
Colombo SSC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

UAE v IRI
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more