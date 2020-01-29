Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Becomes 4th Indian to Amass 10k Runs as Opener

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday achieved another feat as he breached 10,000 international runs as an opener across all the three formats of the game and joined an elite list of batsmen to have done so. He achieved the feat during the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

IANS |January 29, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Hamilton: Rohit Sharma on Wednesday achieved another feat as he breached 10,000 international runs as an opener across all the three formats of the game and joined an elite list of batsmen to have done so. He achieved the feat during the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The Mumbai batsman is the only batsman on the list to average over 50. In 219 innings Rohit has amassed 10,117 runs, averaging 50.33.

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are the other three Indian batsmen to have achieved the feat.

In the ongoing T20I rubber against the Kiwis, Rohit failed in the first two matches, after scoring just 7 and 8 runs respectively but made an excellent comeback in the third game of the series, as he slammed his half-century in only 23 deliveries.

Rohit made a sparkling 40-ball 65 against the Kiwis. His knock was laced with six boundaries and three hits into the stands.

india vs new zealand 2020rohit sharmasachin tendulkar

