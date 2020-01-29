India vs New Zealand | Rohit Becomes 4th Indian to Amass 10k Runs as Opener
Rohit Sharma on Wednesday achieved another feat as he breached 10,000 international runs as an opener across all the three formats of the game and joined an elite list of batsmen to have done so. He achieved the feat during the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
