India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Equals Virat Kohli's Tally With Half-Century in 2nd T20I

Team India registered a 7-wicket emphatic win over New Zealand on Friday to clinch their fifth consecutive series win over the Kiwis at home turf. The Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid partnership in T20Is started on a positive note for India as they played dominant cricket in the first two matches to outclass the opposition. The hosts missed several senior players in the squad as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are rested due to workload management. However, the young players have contributed well in their absence in India’s victories.

On Friday, Rohit scored 55 runs to laid the foundation of India’s victory and with the knock, he also managed to achieve some milestones. The swashbuckling opener equalled Virat Kohli’s tally of most 50-plus score in T20Is - 29. Rohit has slammed 25 half-centuries and 4 centuries in the shortest format of the game which makes him one of the best in business.

Also Read: 2nd T20I, IND vs NZ Talking Points: Uncertainty Over Shreyas Iyer’s Batting Position Continues

Most 50+ scores in T20Is:

29 Virat Kohli (29 half-centuries)

29 Rohit Sharma (25 half-centuries, 4 centuries)

25 Babar Azam (24 half-centuries, 1 century)

22 David Warner (21 half-centuries, 1 century)

Rohit shared a 117-run stand for the first wicket alongside KL Rahul to set up the platform for India in a 154-run chase. The century partnership also helped him enter another record book. The swashbuckling opener pipped New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the tally of most 100+ partnerships in T20Is. Rohit has now been involved in 13 century-plus stands in T20Is. While Guptill and Babar are at the second spot with 12.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2021: ‘I Kept Telling the Boys That It’s All About One Wicket’-Rohit Sharma

Players involved in most 100+ partnerships in T20Is:

13 Rohit Sharma

12 Babar Azam/Martin Guptill

11 David Warner

The Rohit-Rahul duo has been doing wonders for India in the past year with their dominating partnership at the top of the order. The 117-run stand on Friday helped them equal Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in the tally of most centuries partnership in T20Is -5. While Rohit is also second on the list with 4 100+ partnerships alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Most century partnerships in T20Is

5 Babar - Rizwan (22 innings)

5 Rohit - Rahul (27)

4 Guptill - Williamson (30)

4 Rohit - Dhawan (52)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here