Rohit & Pant Heroics Has Twitter Delighted

2 match-winning bowling efforts by @krunalpandya24 in last 3 T20Is in what were must-win games for India.

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 8, 2019

Same teams, same set of players, completely different result. Underlines the great importance of taking wickets early. #NZvIND — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2019



No Kohli, no Bumrah, no Shami, no Kuldeep, and still such a comprehensive victory. India's enjoying unrivalled depth in talent right now. #NZvIND

NZ batsmen were poor yet again after that brief sparkle in Wellington.

— Rishad D'souza (@RDcric) February 8, 2019

India has finally won a T20I match in New Zealand. First ever win. Should play the best playing XI (pick Kuldeep) in the 3rd T20I at Hamilton and seal the series. #NZvInd — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) February 8, 2019



This is India's first win in New Zealand in T20Is. They lost all the three T20Is which they played before.

U.S.A. is the only country where they have not won a T20I yet among countries in which they have played T20I matches. #NZvIND

— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 8, 2019

Munro and Seifert both scored 12 off 12. They'll be at good at golf! #NZvIND #Auckland — Jayanthi Jayavanth (@JayanthiJayava1) February 8, 2019



Difference between the last match and the current match is only Seifert! Good Opening spell!#NZvIND

— Harikumar (@Harikum2494) February 8, 2019

Forget Hotspot, forget Snicko - the first spin vision in real time was enough evidence to give it out. Goes to show, you can have all the technology in the world but won't mean a thing if it's not used properly. Poor all around. #NZvsIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 8, 2019



Once the DRS messed it up there was no solution other than asking the batsman to leave. The 3rd umpire has preferred snicko over hot spot. We haven't heard the last of this.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2019

Gotta feel for the young lad Mitchell. What’s the point of all the tech, one might ask. #NZvIND — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) February 8, 2019



New Zealand today,

Before de Grandhomme’s arrival : 50 runs, 7.5 overs

When de Grandhomme was at the crease : 77 runs, 7.5 overs

After de Grandhomme’s wicket : 31 runs, 4.2 overs#NZvIND



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 8, 2019

Hardik's bowled a lot of change-ups all spell. Speed-wise and lines-wise, bowled a few wides as a result but gets that CdG wicket too.#NZvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 8, 2019



New Zealand have missed the trick by not sending Kuggeleijn to bat above Santner. #NZvIND

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) February 8, 2019

Bhuvi was excellent. Good to see him try & nail Yorkers in last couple of overs instead of overdoing filthy short slower & knuckle balls #NZvIND #INDvNZ — Saurabh (@imsgshinde) February 8, 2019



Good effort on the field today. Khaleel, Krunal impressive

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 8, 2019

Leading run-getters in Tests: Sachin Tendulkar - 15921 ODIs: Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 T20Is: Rohit Sharma - 2276* - today @ Auckland#NZvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 8, 2019



Brilliant innings, broke the back of the chase in the powerplay itself.#INDvNZ

— Akki (@CrickPotato1) February 8, 2019

This match is being played at Eden to ensure Rohit doesn't leave the shores without a fifty. #NZVIND — Manya (@CSKian716) February 8, 2019



Pant getting a tutorial from Dhoni. What a watch

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 8, 2019

Am sure #MSD can exactly understand what goes through the mind of a Rishabh Pant - especially after Pant hits a massive one. Probably sees a lot of himself in Pant. Helps the youngster immensely when MSD is actually batting with him. #NZvIND — RK (@RK_sports) February 8, 2019



No roof here, but it would have come down... some noise from the crowd as MS Dhoni walks in. #NZvInd

— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 8, 2019

Fine cameo by Rishabh Pant.. Fantastic contribution with ball by Krunal Pandya! Rohit revelled as India register their maiden T20I win in New Zealand. Series locked at 1-1. Splendid all-round effort by Team India #NZvsIND — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 8, 2019



pant finishing this in a rush. think he has a babysitting gig to get to #NZvIND

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 8, 2019

First Published: February 8, 2019, 3:16 PM IST