Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Rohit & Pant Heroics Has Twitter Delighted

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 8, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Rohit & Pant Heroics Has Twitter Delighted

Loading...
India finally managed to win a T20I in New Zealand as they eased past them by seven wickets thanks to a clinical performance with both bat and ball in the second T20I at Auckland on Friday (February 8).













Earlier, New Zealand opted to bat first but lost their openers early in the piece and were chasing the game thanks to some disciplined bowling from India.





Daryll Mitchell was promoted up the order but was out in controversial manner when the third umpire gave him out lbw despite Hotspot spotting an inside edge. It had Twitter talking.










Colin de Grandhomme was the man to rescue the home side after they were reduced to 50/4. He smacked 50 in just 27 balls to give them some platform to go into the final few overs.






India bowled well to restrict New Zealand to 158 for 8 on what was a decent deck to bat.







In reply, Rohit Sharma got the chase off to a flying start scoring 50 in just 29 balls to lay the platform for the side. He in the process, went onto become the highest run-getter in T20Is.










India lost three wickets in quick time but Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 28-ball 40 ensured India were home with seven wickets in hand.












india vs new zealand 2019MS DhoniOff The FieldRishabh Pantrohit sharma
First Published: February 8, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...