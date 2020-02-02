India vs New Zealand | Rohit Suffers Calf Injury But 'Should be Fine in Couple of Days'
Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".
