India vs New Zealand | Rohit Suffers Calf Injury But 'Should be Fine in Couple of Days'

Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

PTI |February 2, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli was rested the final game of the series.

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment," read an official update form the BCCI.

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said: "Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.

India play the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.

