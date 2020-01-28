India vs New Zealand | Ruthless India Look to Wrap Up First T20I Series Win in New Zealand
India, who have identified their core players for the format ahead of the T20 World Cup, are unlikely to shuffle the pack too much on Wednesday as they look to complete a third consecutive win in Hamilton on Wednesday.
