India vs New Zealand | Samson, Dube and Washington Miss Chances, Pandey Grabs His
It was a match they should have won, but for the second match in a row, New Zealand have managed to lose from seemingly easy positions, thus going 0-4 down in the five-match T20I series with one to go.
India vs New Zealand | Samson, Dube and Washington Miss Chances, Pandey Grabs His
It was a match they should have won, but for the second match in a row, New Zealand have managed to lose from seemingly easy positions, thus going 0-4 down in the five-match T20I series with one to go.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020
IND v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings