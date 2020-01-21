Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw in ODI Squad

Samson, who wasn't part of the ODI series against Australia after getting one game against Sri Lanka in the final T20I, is currently in New Zealand with the India A side, much like Mumbai's Shaw.

Cricketnext Staff |January 21, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Image: Twitter

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson will replace the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the five-match T20I series while Prithvi Shaw will take his spot in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, a BCCI statement on Tuesday evening confirmed. The first T20I will be played on Friday in Auckland.

Samson, who wasn't part of the ODI series against Australia after getting one game against Sri Lanka in the final T20I, is currently in New Zealand with the India A side, much like Mumbai's Shaw.

Dhawan injured himself in the final ODI against Australia in Bangalore when he hurt his shoulder while diving to stop a shot. Dhawan, who was seen wearing a sling on his left hand after the injury, did not travel with the team on Monday.

The shoulder injury is the latest setback for Dhawan, who had only recently missed the West Indies series with a knee injury. Prior to that, he was ruled out of the World Cup midway after suffering a blow on his finger while batting against Australia. He had also been hit on the rib by Pat Cummins in the second ODI in Rajkot recently, forcing him to stay off the field in the second innings.

"An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy," BCCI said in a press release.

Shaw, meanwhile, has recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in similar fashion to Dhawan, but in a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai. Since his return the young opener scored 150 in a tour-match against New Zealand XI for India A. Shaw is yet make his ODI debut for India.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also not included in the white-ball squads for the New Zealand tour as he continues recovery and rehab in Bangalore in the NCA under the watchful eyes of former India captain Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI are yet to announce the squad for the Test series against New Zealand that is scheduled for after the ODIs.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

