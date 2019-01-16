Santner, De Grandhomme & Latham Back for First Three India ODIs

Loading...
Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham, who suffered a grade-one hamstring strain during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, and wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert have been left out of the 14-man squad announced on Tuesday (January 16).
Having recovered from his knee injury, Santner was able to prove his fitness in the solitary Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka as well as in the Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament. Left-arm spin-bowling allrounder last played an ODI in March 2018.
Latham and de Grandhomme, who were rested for the ODIs against Sri Lanka, will also mark their return.
"Our two main priorities have been to select and prepare a squad capable of winning what is shaping as a massive series against India, and gathering as much information as possible ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales," said head coach Gary Stead.
"Tom and Colin are experienced players in this format and will offer quality in their respective roles, and Mitch and Doug showed us what they are capable of during the T20 on Friday night."
Apart from Neesham, Todd Astle was the other player who wasn't considered for selection because of an injury. The duo, however, are expected to be back for the final two ODIs, given they prove their fitness.
"We were impressed by Jimmy against Sri Lanka, and are keen to see more of Todd - who has a different skillset and performed well for us last year," said Stead.
"It's just important that, after their respective injuries, we can see them playing again and be confident of bringing them back at this level."
The first ODI will be played in Napier on January 23.
Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
First Published: January 16, 2019, 11:50 PM IST