India vs New Zealand Second T20I | Sunny and Cloudy With No Chance of Rain in Auckland

After starting the five-match T20I series with a run-fest in Auckland, India and New Zealand can expect more clear weather in Auckland for the second T20I on January 26.
The weather on Sunday is expected to be partly sunny during the day. Later in the evening, the conditions are expected to get more humid and partly cloudy. However, no rain is expected on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to float between 26 degrees, the maximum, and 18 degrees minimum according to Accuweather.
India would know what to expect on Sunday - another tough day for the bowlers, with batsmen set to make merry. Even 203 that New Zealand posted wasn't enough, as India chased it down with an over to spare. The Eden Park is known for small boundaries, and the flat pitch made life even easier for the batsmen.
India's bowlers would have realised the ideal length for Eden Park wicket. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami were expensive, bowling either too short or too full. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah bowled relatively tighter, 'restricting' New Zealand to 203. That the target was gettable with an over to spare tells a lot about the conditions.
Bumrah had twisted his ankle in his final over on Friday and received on-field treatment immediately. However, he was able to bowl out the remaining four deliveries, which are positive signs for the visitors. India are expected to retain the same XI unless they are forced to make a change.
