Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

400 (98.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

9/0 (10.2)

South Africa trail by 391 runs, MIN. 39.4 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 23, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 25 January, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Under-19

299/8 (50.0)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
United Arab Emirates Under-19
United Arab Emirates Under-19*

100/3 (20.0)

United Arab Emirates Under-19 need 200 runs in 180 balls at 6.66 rpo

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

India vs New Zealand Second T20I | Sunny and Cloudy With No Chance of Rain in Auckland

After starting the five-match T20I series with a run-fest in Auckland, India and New Zealand can expect more clear weather in Auckland for the second T20I on January 26.

Cricketnext Staff |January 25, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Second T20I | Sunny and Cloudy With No Chance of Rain in Auckland

After starting the five-match T20I series with a run-fest in Auckland, India and New Zealand can expect more clear weather in Auckland for the second T20I on January 26.

The weather on Sunday is expected to be partly sunny during the day. Later in the evening, the conditions are expected to get more humid and partly cloudy. However, no rain is expected on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to float between 26 degrees, the maximum, and 18 degrees minimum according to Accuweather.

India would know what to expect on Sunday - another tough day for the bowlers, with batsmen set to make merry. Even 203 that New Zealand posted wasn't enough, as India chased it down with an over to spare. The Eden Park is known for small boundaries, and the flat pitch made life even easier for the batsmen.

India's bowlers would have realised the ideal length for Eden Park wicket. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami were expensive, bowling either too short or too full. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah bowled relatively tighter, 'restricting' New Zealand to 203. That the target was gettable with an over to spare tells a lot about the conditions.

Bumrah had twisted his ankle in his final over on Friday and received on-field treatment immediately. However, he was able to bowl out the remaining four deliveries, which are positive signs for the visitors. India are expected to retain the same XI unless they are forced to make a change.

Auckland weathereden parkIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more