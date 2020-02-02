Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 5th T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 02 February, 2020

1ST INN

India *

0/0 (0.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

5th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Sehwag Questions Pant's Exclusion From Playing XI

Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday questioned the Indian team's decision to bench Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand and wondered if skipper Virat Kohli was properly communicating with the youngster.

PTI |February 2, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Sehwag Questions Pant's Exclusion From Playing XI

New Delhi: Former opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday questioned the Indian team's decision to bench Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand and wondered if skipper Virat Kohli was properly communicating with the youngster.

The 22-year-old Pant has not featured in any match for India since being concussed by a Pat Cummins bouncer during the Mumbai ODI against Australia in January. The talented but inconsistent wicketkeeper-batsman has not so far played in any of the four T20Is of the five-match series in New Zealand.

"Rishabh Pant has been left out, how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won't be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don't you play him? Because he is not consistent?" Sehwag asked.

"During our time, captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don't know if Virat Kohli does the same or not. I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players," Sehwag told told Cricbuzz.

Stressing that captains need to properly communicate with his players, Sehwag said even Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered one of India's greatest skippers, at times, failed to communicate with his team-mates.

"When MS Dhoni said in Australia that top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media. He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders," Sehwag said, referring to the 2012 CB series in Australia.

"Talk at the team meeting was that we need to play Rohit Sharma who is new and that's why there will be a rotation policy. If the same is happening now, that's wrong," he added.

During that 2012 series in Australia, Sehwag had said that he, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir were rotated at the playing XI because of question marks on their fielding.

india vs new zealand 2020Rishabh Pantvirender sehwag

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 February, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more