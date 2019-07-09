India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Scenarios Possible Due to Rain Interruption

The 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester, Old Trafford has been interrupted by rain on Tuesday (July 9), with New Zealand on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs.
The players were forced off the ground at 2.01 pm local time and there is the option of a reserve day in case a result cannot be achieved on Tuesday.
Here is everything you need to know about resumption and reserve days.
Reserve day to be used ONLY if the game cannot be completed on Tuesday
In a nutshell, the match referee will approach the situation assuming there is no reserve day. Every effort will be taken to complete the game on Tuesday; if the weather clears up and officials feel a resumption is possible, DLS (Duckworth-Lewis) could come into picture.
For a result to be achieved, India will have to bat 20 overs. Unless New Zealand bowl India out, or India achieve their target, in lesser time.
If that's not possible, the game will RESUME at 10.30am local time Wednesday from where it stopped. According to the ICC ODI playing conditions, "On the Reserve Day, play shall recommence under the same assumption that the last ball was bowled on the scheduled day."
What if it rains through the reserve day?
India will be winners if there's no play on the reserve day either, as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage.
More complicated scenarios
What if the referee announces a resumption on Tuesday with revised playing conditions, and then it rains?
This situation has two possibilities. If the above happens, and then rain washes out play BEFORE play resumes, the match will continue on the reserve day without the revised conditions as the original 50 overs a side game.
But even if one ball is bowled under revised conditions, and then play is abandoned by rain, the reserve day shall resume with the revised conditions.
What if the final is washed out?
If rain plays spoilsport in the final, even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared by the two finalists.
What if there is a tie?
A super over will be used.
India vs New Zealand Semi-final: Scenarios Possible Due to Rain Interruption
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v TBCLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings