India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
There were some fun and games as Indian team warmed-up to continue their ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on the reserve day (July 10) at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. Skipper Virat Kohli is always keen to have a bowl but on Wednesday, he decided he wanted to imitate his premier strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker for India in his maiden World Cup, has a unique action which enables him to bowl at rapid pace and swing the ball late as well. Kohli attempted to copy Bumrah’s action — with the extended right arm — and once he was through the action the Indian skipper copied the paceman style of celebration as well, in a video tweeted by the ICC.

Kohli, who used to bowl some medium pace, has backed down from bowling much in international cricket these day. A day before the India-New Zealand semifinal, Kohli was reminded that he has dismissed his rival skipper in this game, Kane Williamson, at the 2008 Under-19 World Cup.

"I got Kane's wicket? Did I?” Kohli asked in the pre-match press conference. "I don't know if that can happen again.”

Even Williamson was surprised by the revelation, saying, “Oh dear. Tell me how. He used to be an all-rounder I think back in the day, but hasn't bowled as much recently."​

