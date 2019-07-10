India vs New Zealand Semifinal | Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Restrict Kiwis to 239

New Zealand added 28 runs from 23 balls on the reserve day of their World Cup semifinal against India to complete their innings on 239 for 8.
Overnight on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs after rain washed out, New Zealand looked to collect runs through doubles in the first two overs on the second day. It resulted in Ross Taylor being run out for 74 by a direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja from deep square-leg. Tom Latham looked fell the very next ball when he slogged to deep mid-wicket, Jadeja completing the catch again.
The tail couldn't finish too strongly either, as New Zealand managed only one boundary in the period. However, they added 84 in the last 10 overs of their innings. Jasprit Bumrah finished with 1 for 39 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with 3 for 43.
On Tuesday, New Zealand won an important toss on a pitch that was slow and helpful for spinners. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone with brilliant, probing spells that restricted New Zealand to 27/1 in the first 10, the lowest score in the first Power Play this World Cup. Bumrah had a first spell of 4-1-10-1, Bhuvneshwar 5-1-13-0.
Williamson and Henry Nicholls rebuilt with a steady 68-run stand for the second wicket before Ravindra Jadeja bowled Nicholls. Batting wasn't easy - there was turn, bounce and variable pace and New Zealand played out a period of 13.3 overs without a boundary at one stage with Williamson knocking it around and Taylor struggling for momentum. Williamson went past his 50 off 79 balls, and fell just when he was looking for an acceleration. He looked to hit Chahal over extra cover, but got an edge to point.
Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme couldn't provide big finishes as India's bowlers - Pandya, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah - used their cutters and slower balls to take pace off. Jadeja completed a superb spell of 10-0-34-1.
Taylor was struggling to get going, and was at one stage 36 off 64. He also had a reprieve when MS Dhoni dropped a tough low chance when on 22. He took the attack to Chahal in an 18-run 44th over but just when he seemed to get into rhythm, rain arrived.
It could still be a tricky chase for India given the wicket is slow.
India vs New Zealand Semifinal | Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Restrict Kiwis to 239
July 10, 2019
India vs New Zealand | Jadeja & Bhuvneshwar Justify Inclusion with Solid Performances in Manchester
July 9, 2019
India vs New Zealand: 11 years on Since U-19 World Cup, Kohli & Williamson Face Off at Semifinal Stage
July 10, 2019
India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup
