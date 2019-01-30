Kohli & Rohit Motivate Us to Stay Fit – Young Guns Reveal on ‘Chahal TV’

“I maintain myself through the training programs given to us. Our training is going on very well. I am feeling very good being a part of the team,” said Gill.
Pacer Khaleel Ahmed meanwhile said it was important for a fast bowler to remain fit, especially with so many ODI matches coming up.
“There are ODI matches coming up and I could get a chance to play anytime. So I have to keep myself fit at all times. Workout should be a habit, its like you brush your teeth every day, similarly you should work-out every day. I get motivated from inside,” said Khaleel.
Kuldeep Yadav meanwhile credited the seniors in the team, saying the seniors motivate the youngsters to stay fit.
“The seniors motivate the youngsters a lot. When seniors such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav work hard, then even we get motivated,” said Kuldeep.
India will face New Zealand in Hamilton for the fourth ODI on Thursday.
First Published: January 30, 2019, 6:26 PM IST