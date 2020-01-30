India vs New Zealand | Series Clinched, India Look to Experiment in Fourth T20I
The T20I series against New Zealand done and dusted with the thrilling Super Over win in the third game in Hamilton, India will look to test their bench in the upcoming two matches, beginning with the fourth one in Wellington.
India vs New Zealand | Series Clinched, India Look to Experiment in Fourth T20I
The T20I series against New Zealand done and dusted with the thrilling Super Over win in the third game in Hamilton, India will look to test their bench in the upcoming two matches, beginning with the fourth one in Wellington.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 29, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Winning Run is a Good Sign for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | January 29, 2020, 5:27 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Was Waiting For the Bowler to Make a Mistake: Rohit
Cricketnext Staff | January 27, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Pant Will be Back in India XI Sooner Than Later: Ponting
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings