India vs New Zealand | Series Verdict: Ruthless India Seal History-making T20I Series Sweep

India became the first-ever team to seal a T20I series whitewash against New Zealand in their own backyard on Sunday (February 2) when they won the fifth and final match by 7 runs.
This is only third time that India have whitewashed opponents in away T20 series and the first time that it’s happened in a five-match series.
Prior to this series, India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beaten Australia 3-0 in 2016.
The series win ensures India go into the three-match ODI series with momentum behind them while it is also positive reaffirmation of their plans falling into place ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.
Here’s a look at how every Indian player fared in the series.
Rohit Sharma – 7/10
(Image: AP)
Rohit’s form in recent times was so consistent that it was surprising to see him fail to deliver the goods in the first two matches as he scored just 7 & 8 before being dismissed early.
However, he found form in the third match and scored 65 before starring in the Super Over. He was rested in the next match but scored a vital 60 in the final game of the series.
KL Rahul – 9/10
Easily India’s star performer in the series with the bat, the Karnataka opener finished the series with 224 runs – the most for any batsman in either team.
He scored two half-centuries and was generally good at giving India solid starts atop the order. He was also effective with the gloves, with four dismissals (3 catches and a stumping) throughout the series.
Sanju Samson – 3/10
Image: Twitter
This series will go down as a missed opportunity of sorts for the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman, who played both the fourth and fifth T20I after India had sealed the series.
Unfortunately he only managed 10 runs in two innings, giving away his wicket cheaply both times. His ability cannot be doubted but he will need to make his chances count if he wants a solid run in the side.
Virat Kohli – 7/10
It was a mixed series for the Indian skipper as while he didn’t score as many runs as he would have liked, he didn’t look out of touch when batting either and still managed to notch up 105 runs in four innings.
His captaincy was excellent though as he used his resources well and even gave chances to India’s bench to prove themselves.
Shreyas Iyer – 7/10
The 25-year old has been a consistent part of India’s middle-order and he continued to show why team management have such faith in him.
Shreyas was India’s second-highest run-scorer in the series, getting 153 runs including one half-century. He was also around till the end of the innings on two separate occasions.
Shivam Dube – 4/10
Dube has had a long run in the side in recent times in the absence of Hardik Pandya but this was not a series to remember for him.
He only scored 41 runs in 5 innings and took just 2 wickets. Much of it can be put down to him not getting enough time to make an impact but he will look to do more in the ODI series.
Manish Pandey – 6/10
Pandey was tasked with playing in the number 6 role in this series – not a role he is usually accustomed to playing but he did so well enough.
He generally looked to play attacking cricket and even notched up a half-century in the fourth T20I. He was also efficient in the field.
Ravindra Jadeja – 7/10
Kohli & Jadeja in action. (Image: Twitter/@BCCI)
Jadeja has been in fine form in recent time and he continued to show just how useful an option he can be regardless of the format.
He didn’t get much of a chance to shine with the bat, playing just the one innings in which he scored an unbeaten 10. However he was efficient with the ball: 4 wickets at an economy rate under 6 in 3 matches.
Washington Sundar – 4/10
Washington Sundar in action. (BCCI Image)
Washington was given a run-out in the final two matches of the series in place of the aforementioned Jadeja but flattered to deceive.
He batted in only one innings but didn’t score a single run. To make matters worse, he bowled just 5 overs over the course of the two matches, taking just 1 wicket.
Shardul Thakur – 8/10
The 28-year old was India’s most successful bowler on the tour, taking 8 wickets and bowling a wonderful final over in the 4th T20I to take the game to a Super Over.
His economy at 9.81 left a bit to be desired but his ability to be useful with both bat and ball means he is likely to be a part of India’s plans in white-ball cricket.
Mohammed Shami – 4/10
Shami had bowled well in the final over of the 3rd T20I to take the game into a Super Over but his performances through the course of the series were forgettable.
He managed to take only 2 wickets in the three matches he played and his economy of nearly 9 was not ideal either.
Yuzvendra Chahal – 5/10
Chahal played all five matches as India’s frontline spinner and while he managed to get 3 wickets, this series wasn’t the best for him either.
His economy rate over the series was above 8 and he had a tendency of being sloppy in the field at times, giving away a few easy runs.
Jasprit Bumrah – 7/10
The 26-year old hasn’t been at his consistent best since his return but he showed enough glimpses of his quality during this series.
He ended the series having taken 6 wickets – the second most successful bowler behind Thakur – and his economy rate was also solid at 6.45.
Navdeep Saini – 6/10
Saini was brought into the playing XI as a replacement for Shami and did enough to justify a few more look-ins to the side.
He finished the first match wicketless but the fiery pacer took 2 wickets in the final T20I and his raw pace brings a different dimension to the Indian bowling attack.
Team Rankings