ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 11, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 28 February, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Women

195/3 (20.0)

South Africa Women
v/s
Thailand Women
Thailand Women*

77/9 (18.2)

Thailand Women need 119 runs in 10 balls at 71.4 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

Match 1: THA VS SIN

upcoming
THA THA
SIN SIN

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202008:00 IST

Match 2: MAL VS NEP

upcoming
MAL MAL
NEP NEP

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202012:00 IST

1st ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Paarl

29 Feb, 202016:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Shaw is Fit and Ready to Go, Confirms Shastri

Young opener Prithvi Shaw has recovered from a foot injury and is "ready to go" in the second and final Test against New Zealand starting here on Saturday, India head coach Ravi Shastri has said.

PTI |February 28, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
Shaw missed Thursday's training session due to swelling on his left foot, increasing the Indian team management's worries ahead of the second Test.

But the good news for India was that Shaw was back in the nets on Friday with an extensive session under the watchful eyes of Shastri and got some valuable tips from skipper Virat Kohli.

"Prithvi is ready to go," Shastri said, clearing the air on the opener's fitness.

Shaw had a poor outing in the first Test in Wellington, getting dismissed cheaply in both the innings.

Tim Southee got him for 16 with an unplayable delivery in the first innings. He also found Trent Boult's short ball difficult to negotiate when he was on 14 in the second essay.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
