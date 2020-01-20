India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan Doubt For New Zealand Tour With Shoulder Injury
Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan's tryst with injuries continued as he did not come out to bat after hurting his left shoulder during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. After being taken for an X-ray, Dhawan was seen with his left arm in sling, putting under doubt his participation in the New Zealand tour, starting January 24 with a T20 match in Auckland. The team is set to leave for New Zealand on Monday morning and it is highly unlikely that Dhawan will travel with the team right away.
