India vs New Zealand | Shikhar Dhawan Ruled out of New Zealand T20Is With Shoulder Injury

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series in New Zealand due to the shoulder injury he sustained while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Bangalore.

Cricketnext Staff |January 21, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Shikhar Dhawan Ruled out of New Zealand T20Is With Shoulder Injury

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series in New Zealand due to the shoulder injury he sustained while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Bangalore.

Dhawan, who was seen wearing a sling on his left hand after the injury, did not travel with the team on Monday. The BCCI is yet to announce a replacement.

The shoulder injury is the latest setback for Dhawan, who had only recently missed the West Indies series with a knee injury. Prior to that, he was ruled out of the World Cup midway after suffering a blow on his finger while batting against Australia. He had also been hit on the rib by Pat Cummins in the second ODI in Rajkot recently, forcing him to stay off the field in the second innings.

Dhawan has been under pressure to hold on to his T20I spot in recent times, with KL Rahul showing consistency at the top of the order. Dhawan played India's most recent T20I series, against Sri Lanka, scoring 32 and 52 in the two innings. The half-century was his first in 15 innings in the format.

He's a permanent fixture in ODIs, though. Dhawan made 74 and 96 the two times he batted in the ODIs against Australia, extending his good run in the format. The first of three ODIs in New Zealand begin on February 5, and it remains to be seen if Dhawan will be fit by then.

India have the options of Sanju Samson (who was dropped from the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour after Rohit's return), Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, who made a 100-ball 150 against New Zealand XI in a warm-up game recently, to replace Dhawan.

The first T20I begins on Friday (January 24) in Auckland.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami.

 

