starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday

PTI |June 10, 2019, 10:22 PM IST
India opener Shikhar Dhawan will undergo precautionary scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan, hero of India's win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

He looked in considerable pain but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls.

However, Dhawan didn't take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

Dhawan will undergo precautionary tests following which physio Patrick Farhart will take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Indian team would be hoping that it is not a fracture and just a bit of swelling that should heal in the next couple of days.

As of now, Dhawan’s thumb is heavily bandaged.

Cricket World Cup 2019icc world cup 2019India vs new Zealandshikhar dhawan

Cricketnext Staff | June 10, 2019, 1:16 PM IST

Cricketnext Staff | June 10, 2019, 1:47 AM IST

Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 5:48 PM IST

Also Watch

CricketNext

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
IND IND
2 2 0 0 4
4
AUS AUS
3 2 1 0 4
5
WI WI
3 1 1 0 3
6
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
7
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
4 0 3 0 1
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more