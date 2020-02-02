India vs New Zealand | Shivam Dube Hit For 34 Runs in an Over, Second Most Expensive in T20I History
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube entered the T20I record books against New Zealand, albeit for the wrong reason, as he was hit for 34 runs by the duo of Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert in the tenth over of the second innings during the fifth T20I. It is now the second most expensive over bowled in the history of the format.
