Concluded

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 5th T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 02 February, 2020

2ND INN

India

163/3 (20.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

156/9 (20.0)

India beat New Zealand by 7 runs

5th T20I: IND VS NZ

IND IND
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Shivam Dube Hit For 34 Runs in an Over, Second Most Expensive in T20I History

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube entered the T20I record books against New Zealand, albeit for the wrong reason, as he was hit for 34 runs by the duo of Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert in the tenth over of the second innings during the fifth T20I. It is now the second most expensive over bowled in the history of the format.

Cricketnext Staff |February 2, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
The first three balls of the over from Dube were hit for a six, six and four by Seifert as he set the tempo straight up. The fourth ball of the over saw a single being taken and Ross Taylor getting on strike. Unfortunately for Dube, the fifth ball was a no-ball, hit for a boundary, and the free-hit delivery was hit for a six by Ross Taylor once again. The final ball of the over also saw Taylor hitting a six, as the over finished on a whopping 34 runs.

The most expensive over ever bowled in the format is none other than the one bowled by Stuart Broad to Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup, in which he hit the Englishman for six consecutive sixes.

Dube has yet to make the kind of impact that he was expected to make on the Indian team as an all-round option in the T20 format, and would no doubt be looking to improve his performances in future matches.

