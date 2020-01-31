Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Shoulder Injury Rules Kane Williamson Out of Fourth T20I

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against India due to a shoulder injury. It was decided by the team management that Williamson would not be able to play just hours before the match.

Cricketnext Staff |January 31, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Shoulder Injury Rules Kane Williamson Out of Fourth T20I

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against India due to a shoulder injury. It was decided by the team management that Williamson would not be able to play just hours before the match.

A team spokesman said Williamson was ruled out with an injury to the AC joint in his left shoulder, suffered while diving in the field in game three in Hamilton. While it is not seen as a long-term injury, the move to exclude him from the playing XI is being seen as a precautionary measure.

Tim Seifert is likely to come in Williamson's place at number 3, while Tim Southee is expected to captain the side at Wellington.

Williamson's presence will surely be missed, as he comes fresh off scoring 95 off just 48 balls in the last T20I at Hamilton, which India went on to win in the super over and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five match T20I series.

