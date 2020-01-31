India vs New Zealand | Shoulder Injury Rules Kane Williamson Out of Fourth T20I
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against India due to a shoulder injury. It was decided by the team management that Williamson would not be able to play just hours before the match.
