India vs New Zealand | Shreyas Iyer Has Announced Himself and is Here To Stay
Shreyas Iyer recorded his first ODI hundred – a well-built 103 off 107 deliveries – against New Zealand in the series opener in Hamilton. He laid the foundation for a lower-order flourish which helped India put up their second-highest total in New Zealand – a daunting 347 for 4. This ultimately proved too much for the hosts and India registered a comprehensive 50-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
