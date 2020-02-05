Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Shreyas Iyer Has Announced Himself and is Here To Stay

Shreyas Iyer recorded his first ODI hundred – a well-built 103 off 107 deliveries – against New Zealand in the series opener in Hamilton. He laid the foundation for a lower-order flourish which helped India put up their second-highest total in New Zealand – a daunting 347 for 4. This ultimately proved too much for the hosts and India registered a comprehensive 50-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Nikhil Narain |February 5, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
This was a defining knock for Iyer – his first international hundred!

He had previously registered 6 fifties in ODI cricket and had the chance to convert five of them into a three-digit score – but failed to do so.

SHREYAS IYER in ODIs

Four of his fifties came against West Indies and a couple against Sri Lanka – this suggests that his hundred in Hamilton was his first big contribution against a top quality unit in their own backyard.

What was impressive about his knock was the manner and maturity with which he built it. He was cautious when he started coming in to bat at 54 for 2. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out due to injury, India, barring Kohli, did not have much experience in the top-order and Iyer knew he had to make his performance count.

He played second fiddle to the skipper and scored just 31 runs off his first 50 deliveries (strike rate of 62). He hit just three boundaries during this period.

Having forged a partnership with Kohli, Iyer then starting playing his shots and went up a notch or two batting with KL Rahul. He scored 72 off the next 57 deliveries at a strike rate of 126.32 smashing 8 fours and a six.

What is heartening for India is that Iyer’s last three 50-plus knocks have come from the number 4 position – thus, the team may have found some permanency and solved one of their teething problems in ODI cricket.

Three characteristics have defined his ODI performances so far – the rate at which he gets his runs, the consistency and the timing of his performances.

Still early days, but Iyer has a strike rate of 101.92 which is the second-highest in this Indian XI after Kedar Jadhav. It is also the third-highest strike rate (after Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer) for the 32 batsmen in the world who have batted in positions 3-5 and scored at least 600 runs since the 10th of December, 2017 (Iyer’s debut). Five of his seven 50-plus scores have come at a strike rate of above 100 and his average strike rate in these matches is 109.81!

Iyer is a big boundary-hitter. He has smashed 57 fours and 16 sixes in his 14-innings’ career and has the fifth-best frequency in boundaries amongst the above shortlisted 32 batsmen.

His frequency of registering a 50-plus score (7 in 14 innings) is the third-best amongst these 32 batsmen only after Shakib Al Hasan and Kohli.

SHREYAS IYER in ODIs2

More significantly, India has won 5 of the 6 completed matches in which Iyer has registered a 50-plus score. These are early signs that he is a match-winner for India.

Another feature of his batting is the timing of his performances. He seems to have the knack of putting his hands up and delivering in touch situations – when the team has lost a few early wickets and needs a partnership to resurrect the innings – five of his seven 50-plus scores have come under such pressure situations.

Iyer is also a big boundary-hitter. He has smashed 57 fours and 16 sixes in his 14-innings career and has the fifth-best frequency in boundaries.

Overall, Iyer has scored 634 runs in 14 innings in his career at an impressive average of 48.76. Just for perspective, Kohli had aggregated 493 runs in his first 14 innings at an average of 41.08 and strike rate of 77.51 including one hundred and three fifties.

Iyer has already set the bar high for himself.

Scoring big runs consistently at a rapid rate makes him a dangerous prospect for the opposition in the middle-order as New Zealand found out at Hamilton.

india vs new zealand 2020Iyeriyer centurynew zealand vs india 2020shreyas iyer

