India vs New Zealand | Southee & Williamson Enjoy Westpac, India Yet to Register Win

After an absolute thriller in Hamilton, India and New Zealand move to the Westpac Stadium in Wellington for the fourth T20I, although it is a dead rubber in terms of the series the hosts have pride at stake.
Kane Williamson and New Zealand particularly enjoy the Westpac, while India have never won in their two T20I outings at this ground. The hosts have won eight of the eleven T20Is played here.
Here’s a look back at the last five contests at the Westpac.
New Zealand beat England by 21 runs (2019)
England came calling and without Kane Williamson in the side, the hosts thanks to good contributions by Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham posted a healthy 176/8. A strong England side were expected to get the target but so good were Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi that only four batsmen would register scores in double figures. Colin de Grandhomme was outstanding in the field too and took catches.
New Zealand defeat India by 80 runs (2019)
Tim Seifert and Colin Munro took a special liking to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, giving the hosts a flying start. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor also chipped in with important cameos as India were set a massive 220 to win and there was no Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni could only muster starts as only four batsmen registered scores in double figures. Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi were once again did the job with the ball.
New Zealand beat England by 12 runs (2018)
Yet another high-scoring contest with the Kiwis batting first saw Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson smash brisk half-centuries to propel the side to 196/5. A battered England with no Ben Stokes had David Malan fighting a lone battle with a half-century. Four others managed starts as Trent Boult, Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi struck telling blows.
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets (2018)
An unpredictable Pakistan had the worst possible outing as Tim Southee and Seth Rance ran riot and picked three wickets a piece. Babar Azam scored 41 while everyone else around him failed to come to grips with the bowling and Pakistan were skittled out for 105. Rumman Raees struck a couple of early blows, but Colin Munro and Ross Taylor were on hand to take the Kiwis home comfortably.
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 95 runs (2016)
An in-form Corey Anderson took the Pakistan attack to all parts of the ground and scored 82 off 42 deliveries. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson also played important cameos to help the Kiwis score 196/5. Pakistan with a whole host of senior players like Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shahid Afridi failed to score against the likes of Adam Milne and Grant Elliot. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 101.
