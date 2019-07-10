India vs New Zealand | 'Sport Just Delivers!' - Twitter Reacts as Kiwis Edge Past India in Thriller

New Zealand bowlers’ all-round performance stunned the Indian batsmen early on and then managed to deny a later flourish as the Kiwis notched up a spectacular 18-run victory over India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Thursday.
New Zealand are in the World Cup final! They've beaten India by 18 runs in an incredible game.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 10, 2019
New Zealand are in the World Cup final! They've beaten India by 18 runs in an incredible game.
— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 10, 2019
For the second #cwc in succession, New Zealand win a thriller in the final four to make it to the big day. Sunday's final is going to be epic. What a team. #dreambigNewZealand #cwc19— Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) July 10, 2019
For the second #cwc in succession, New Zealand win a thriller in the final four to make it to the big day. Sunday's final is going to be epic. What a team. #dreambigNewZealand #cwc19
— Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) July 10, 2019
OH MY GOD. You can’t not be delighted for Kane. What a match. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 10, 2019
Well played New Zealand. You always punch above your weight in World Cups and that is why you are such an admired side around the world. Much respect. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019
Woweeekazowee! Brilliant match from NZ. So many saw them as the easy route to Lord's... so many were wrooooooooong. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 10, 2019
Watching Jadeja in the field is such a thrill. Best in the game today.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019
Watching Jadeja in the field is such a thrill. Best in the game today.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019
12 balls and Jadeja already has two wickets. AND HE’S NOT EVEN BOWLING! #INDvNZ — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 10, 2019
Jadeja is a GOAT among bits and piece players.— SANATH (@Dude__ffs) July 10, 2019
Jadeja is a GOAT among bits and piece players.
— SANATH (@Dude__ffs) July 10, 2019
Jadeja throws. Direct hit. Stumps into bits and pieces. #CWC19 — cricBC (@cricBC) July 10, 2019
rohit was looking to get the dropped catch out of the way early before getting a hundred...new zealand made a mess of that plan #NZvIND #CWC19— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 10, 2019
rohit was looking to get the dropped catch out of the way early before getting a hundred...new zealand made a mess of that plan #NZvIND #CWC19
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 10, 2019
Rohit Sharma saving his big innings for the final #SemiFinal1 — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) July 10, 2019
Rahul chases widish delivery from Henry and India's top three wiped out! This match has gone topsy-turvy and India are going belly-up unless the much maligned middle order comes good— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 10, 2019
Rahul chases widish delivery from Henry and India's top three wiped out! This match has gone topsy-turvy and India are going belly-up unless the much maligned middle order comes good
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 10, 2019
Scored 100s together last match,scored 1s together this game. Opening partner means Rohit - KL. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) July 10, 2019
#INDvNZRohit/Rahul/Kohli are ODI specialist batsmen and this is TDI (Two Day International) match.— Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) July 10, 2019
#INDvNZ
Rohit/Rahul/Kohli are ODI specialist batsmen and this is TDI (Two Day International) match.
— Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) July 10, 2019
These are Kohli's scores in the three World Cup semifinals he has played pic.twitter.com/wzNFNPkLsB — absy (@absycric) July 10, 2019
Virat Kohli's average in three World Cup semi-finals is just 3.67.9 vs Pakistan, 1 vs Australia, 1 vs NZ— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 10, 2019
Virat Kohli's average in three World Cup semi-finals is just 3.67.
9 vs Pakistan, 1 vs Australia, 1 vs NZ
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 10, 2019
Matt Henry is like a robot when there is assistance off the deck. That's the only situation he is useful in limited overs cricket. Unfortunately for India, it turned out to be that today. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) July 10, 2019
What an astonishing performance from Matt Henry - there's been swing, and he's been ruthless. 64% of his balls today have been on a good length, drawing batsmen forward and allowing the movement to deceive them. He's never found a good length as often in an opening spell. #CWC19— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 10, 2019
What an astonishing performance from Matt Henry - there's been swing, and he's been ruthless. 64% of his balls today have been on a good length, drawing batsmen forward and allowing the movement to deceive them. He's never found a good length as often in an opening spell. #CWC19
— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 10, 2019
TBH Most Indians weren't even counting Matt Henry as a threat That guy has 3 already — Ankit Mishra (@editedidea) July 10, 2019
And Henry now has three. Good conditions for him and a brilliant catch too. Many said Boult. Some said Ferguson. No, you look at this pitch and it is Henry #IndvNZ— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 10, 2019
And Henry now has three. Good conditions for him and a brilliant catch too. Many said Boult. Some said Ferguson. No, you look at this pitch and it is Henry #IndvNZ
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 10, 2019
Risabh Pant you wanted to be in the galaxy of Indian cricketing stars. Here’s your chance. I hope you grab it. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) July 10, 2019
Rishabh Pant has more runs in World Cup semifinals than Virat Kohli. #IndvNZ #CWC19— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 10, 2019
Rishabh Pant has more runs in World Cup semifinals than Virat Kohli. #IndvNZ #CWC19
— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 10, 2019
Pretty indecent of Neesham to publicly drop Pant. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 10, 2019
Looks like the Indian batsmen have never seen a moving ball before. Kiwis looking good. India will need a Pant and Dhoni masterclass to get over the line.— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 10, 2019
Looks like the Indian batsmen have never seen a moving ball before. Kiwis looking good. India will need a Pant and Dhoni masterclass to get over the line.
— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 10, 2019
After a fantastic World Cup, Indian hopes resting on Pant and Pandya playing patiently..... Got to admit it is funny at some level. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 10, 2019
Rishabh Pant is a kid and look how well he is playing in a WC semi final under so much pressure. How can anyone not love this kid ?— Bilal (@billz_25) July 10, 2019
Rishabh Pant is a kid and look how well he is playing in a WC semi final under so much pressure. How can anyone not love this kid ?
— Bilal (@billz_25) July 10, 2019
Rishabh Pant 32 off 56 in a World Cup semi-final. The guy is 21 man. Leave your curses aside. Give the guy a hand. Top order fell like dominoes. The kid gave you some runs. May this be his first World Cup of many. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 10, 2019
#OverheardInTheNewsroomHope Dhoni saw the end of his biopic before walking in.— ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) July 10, 2019
#OverheardInTheNewsroom
Hope Dhoni saw the end of his biopic before walking in.
— ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) July 10, 2019
Dhoni’s STAGE! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 10, 2019
India have lost only twice in ODIs when MS Dhoni remained not out in a chase.vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2013vs England, Birmingham, 2019India would require him to stay till the end and see off a victory! #IndvNZ #CWC19— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 10, 2019
India have lost only twice in ODIs when MS Dhoni remained not out in a chase.
vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2013
vs England, Birmingham, 2019
India would require him to stay till the end and see off a victory! #IndvNZ #CWC19
This requires a Dhoni's innings from Dhoni to make sure this is not Dhoni's last innings — Shashank Thala (@Chingakutty) July 10, 2019
This has been magnificent from Mitchell Santner. The two big shots from Pant and Hardik were just the end game. #INDvNZ #CWC19— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 10, 2019
This has been magnificent from Mitchell Santner. The two big shots from Pant and Hardik were just the end game. #INDvNZ #CWC19
— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 10, 2019
And now without Pandya too. Might have been interesting to see Pandya and Jadeja in the middle during an ICC knockout match... Not to be. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) July 10, 2019
What an innings. One of the most spunky, in a World Cup semifinal. Jadeja 77 off 59. And a nerveless catch from Williamson under extreme pressure. #CWC19 #INDvNZ— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 10, 2019
What an innings. One of the most spunky, in a World Cup semifinal. Jadeja 77 off 59. And a nerveless catch from Williamson under extreme pressure. #CWC19 #INDvNZ
— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 10, 2019
This match was a non-starter, Jaddu gave it life.#IndvNZ — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 10, 2019
Whatever happens that was some innings from Jadeja — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) July 10, 2019
What a knock, Ravi Jadeja...amazing knock..this wicket due to equal amounts of pressure placed on him by both NZ and MSD — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 10, 2019
If that's the last we'll see of MSD in an ODI then Martin Guptill has given him the most apt finish. Under pressure, in a World Cup semi-final, ice in his veins, he has one stump to aim at and NAILS it. Had it not been the one dismissed, MSD would have doffed his hat— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 10, 2019
If that's the last we'll see of MSD in an ODI then Martin Guptill has given him the most apt finish. Under pressure, in a World Cup semi-final, ice in his veins, he has one stump to aim at and NAILS it. Had it not been the one dismissed, MSD would have doffed his hat
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 10, 2019
The most important direct hit of ODI history. Guptill, you magician!! #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 10, 2019
Richard Kettleborough's reaction to the Martin Guptill/MS Dhoni run out is the best thing you'll ever see. #CWC19 #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/nKZs4dNvXl — Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) July 10, 2019
Guptill did nothing with the bat throughout, but that MSD run-out sealed the deal — Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) July 10, 2019
Grant Elliott's six. Martin Guptill's throw. New Zealand in World Cup semi-finals, eh. #INDvNZ #CWC19— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 10, 2019
Grant Elliott's six. Martin Guptill's throw. New Zealand in World Cup semi-finals, eh. #INDvNZ #CWC19
Sport just delivers. NZ so good at start. India fight back. NZ respond. Guptill terrific throw. Wow. Just wow.— Jim Kayes (@JimKayes) July 10, 2019
Sport just delivers. NZ so good at start. India fight back. NZ respond. Guptill terrific throw. Wow. Just wow.
— Jim Kayes (@JimKayes) July 10, 2019
India vs New Zealand | 'Sport Just Delivers!' - Twitter Reacts as Kiwis Edge Past India in Thriller
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings