starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS TBC

upcoming
NZ NZ
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | 'Sport Just Delivers!' - Twitter Reacts as Kiwis Edge Past India in Thriller

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | 'Sport Just Delivers!' - Twitter Reacts as Kiwis Edge Past India in Thriller

New Zealand bowlers’ all-round performance stunned the Indian batsmen early on and then managed to deny a later flourish as the Kiwis notched up a spectacular 18-run victory over India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Thursday.

New Zealand resumed from their overnight score of 211/5. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar got three wickets, it was Ravindra Jadeja who was the star on the field with a direct hit to dismiss Ross Taylor followed by a stunning catch.

India’s worst batting nightmare came true on the day of the semi-final. The tournament’s leading run scorer Rohit Sharma was dismissed for one. Virat Kohli had another poor outing in a World Cup semi-final while KL Rahul too failed to do anything significant. India were reduced to 5/3 in 3.1 overs.

On a day when India were looking to prepare against Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry came out of syllabus. The left arm pacer picked three wickets as he got rid of Rohit, Rahul and Dinesh Karthik.

With the top order blown away, the fans looked up to Rishabh Pant to rescue India from the early slump. The 21 year old batted well under immense pressure but couldn’t resist for long as he threw it away after scoring 32.

MS Dhoni who walked out to bat at No.7 was India’s last hope as he toiled hard at the crease. Meanwhile Hardik Pandya too couldn’t resist playing a big shot as he skied one and found Kane Williamson.

India had a massive mountain to climb, and MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stitch together an incredible 100-plus stand to give some hope to the Men in Blue.

 

But Jadeja was dismissed in the final overs, followed by an exceptional effort Martin Guptill to run out Dhoni to close the game for the Kiwis.

 

icc world cup 2019IndiaMS Dhoninew zealandRavindra Jadejarohit sharmavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

ENG v AUS
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more