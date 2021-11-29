India vs New Zealand: 'Surprised' Share Warne Questions India's Tactics as Test Ends in Draw

Australia legend Shane Warne has questioned India’s tactics in Kanpur after they failed to close the game despite having New Zealand on the mat. Ajinkya Rahane and his side had accounted for five wickets in the final session, but the final pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel hung on and saved the day for the Kiwis. Warne questioned why India didn’t take the new ball even as it was available after the 84th over. Instead, India bowled the next three overs with the old ball before finally taking the new ball.

“Very surprised India didn’t take the new ball when it was available !!!! Strange they are still bowling with the old ball as light and overs running out !!!!!! Thoughts ?” he tweeted.

The legendary spinner said India’s hesitancy in taking the new ball could be the turning point of the match as the light was fading. “Will the 4 overs bowled with the old ball when the new ball was available be a turning point and allowed NZ to hang on or it won’t matter and India win???," the legendary Australia leg-spinner added. The game reminded many fans of a slow burner where all the three results remained possible right till the Tea Break. New Zealand remained defiant in the first session, not giving away a single wicket; nonetheless, they failed to avert a mini-collapse just after the Tea where they lost skipper Kane Williamson.

Earlier, right at the edge of tea, it was their senior batter Ross Taylor who had got out to an excellent delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. Yes, it was Jadeja who actually made a possible India win scenario possible. Although the credit must go to Ashwin (3-35) as he helped remove dangerman Tom Latham for 52, it was Jadeja’s street-smart bowling which accounted for Taylor and Williamson that actually knocked the probability of a Kiwi win. Untill this point the Kiwis were firmly in charge.

