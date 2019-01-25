Team India Receives Traditional Maori Welcome at Bay Oval

At the ground on Friday, the visitors were greeted with ‘pōwhiri’ – a traditional welcome ceremony, performed by the indigenous people of the Bay Oval area.
The ceremony involves speeches, dancing and singing and finally the hongi – the ceremonial touching of noses. After the pōwhiri, kai (food) is shared, in keeping with the Māori tradition of manaakitanga or hospitality.
India (@BCCI) have officially arrived in the @BayofPlentyNZ.— Bay Oval NZ (@BayOvalOfficial) January 24, 2019
Led by Rohit Sharma, the side received a powerful Māori pōwhiri from Ngai Tukairangi and Ngati Kuku, the manawhenua for the Bay Oval area ahead of tomorrow’s sold out ODI 2. #cricketnation #NZvIND #bayoval pic.twitter.com/vkRr3q9rmb
The second ODI will take place at the Bay Oval on Saturday (January 26).
First Published: January 25, 2019, 1:18 PM IST