Team India Receives Traditional Maori Welcome at Bay Oval

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 25, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
After a dominating victory in the first ODI, the Indian cricket team will look for a repeat performance when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

At the ground on Friday, the visitors were greeted with ‘pōwhiri’ – a traditional welcome ceremony, performed by the indigenous people of the Bay Oval area.

The ceremony involves speeches, dancing and singing and finally the hongi – the ceremonial touching of noses. After the pōwhiri, kai (food) is shared, in keeping with the Māori tradition of manaakitanga or hospitality.



The second ODI will take place at the Bay Oval on Saturday (January 26).

