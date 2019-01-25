Team India Receives Traditional Maori Welcome at Bay Oval

India (@BCCI) have officially arrived in the @BayofPlentyNZ.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the side received a powerful Māori pōwhiri from Ngai Tukairangi and Ngati Kuku, the manawhenua for the Bay Oval area ahead of tomorrow’s sold out ODI 2. #cricketnation #NZvIND #bayoval pic.twitter.com/vkRr3q9rmb